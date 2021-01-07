Dr. Amneet Virk-Dulai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virk-Dulai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amneet Virk-Dulai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amneet Virk-Dulai, MD
Dr. Amneet Virk-Dulai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Virk-Dulai's Office Locations
California Rheumatology and Wellness Inc.7082 N Maple Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-0331
University Rheumatology Associates2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 256-9690
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great! I went to another Dr. he took me off all meds. The pain was insane. I went back. I will never leave her again. She did have trouble with office staff before it’s fixed.
About Dr. Amneet Virk-Dulai, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virk-Dulai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virk-Dulai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virk-Dulai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virk-Dulai has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virk-Dulai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Virk-Dulai speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Virk-Dulai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virk-Dulai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virk-Dulai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virk-Dulai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.