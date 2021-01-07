Overview of Dr. Amneet Virk-Dulai, MD

Dr. Amneet Virk-Dulai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Virk-Dulai works at California Rheumatology & Wellness in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.