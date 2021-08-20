See All Podiatric Surgeons in Saint Peters, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Amod Paranjpe, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (25)
Map Pin Small Saint Peters, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amod Paranjpe, DPM

Dr. Amod Paranjpe, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. 

Dr. Paranjpe works at Advanced Podiatry in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paranjpe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Podiatry
    5401 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 102, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 442-5070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 20, 2021
    He’s so thorough and doesn’t give up! Great bedside manner also. He ordered an MRI to see why I’ve dealt with this for Five Years! He discovered the problem and today he performed the surgery to correct. So looking forward to no more pain. I can’t give him enough stars! Thank you Dr Paranje!
    Carolyn White — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amod Paranjpe, DPM
    About Dr. Amod Paranjpe, DPM

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amod Paranjpe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paranjpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paranjpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paranjpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paranjpe works at Advanced Podiatry in Saint Peters, MO. View the full address on Dr. Paranjpe’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Paranjpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paranjpe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paranjpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paranjpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

