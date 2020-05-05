Overview of Dr. Amod Tendulkar, MD

Dr. Amod Tendulkar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Tendulkar works at Stockton Cardiothoracic Group in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.