Dr. Amol Bapat, MD
Overview
Dr. Amol Bapat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Mohammad Kooshkabadi MD55 Whitcher St NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-6893Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Northside Heart5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 880, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bapat is thorough, caring, knowledgeable, and an all-around wonderful provider. I am a young, healthy athlete (and a medical professional myself) who suffered a very unexpected TIA. I was lucky enough to get my initial appointment with Dr. Bapat the following day, and through a comprehensive and expeditious workup we were able to pinpoint the previously unknown congenital heart defect that caused my event. I’m glad to say that, thanks to his advocacy throughout my workup, I am now scheduled to have my defect repaired. I highly, highly recommend Dr. Bapat and know that I am in great hands as his patient!
About Dr. Amol Bapat, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1316937378
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
