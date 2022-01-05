Dr. Bhatki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amol Bhatki, MD
Overview of Dr. Amol Bhatki, MD
Dr. Amol Bhatki, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Bhatki's Office Locations
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (972) 414-0408
ENT Consultants of North Texas3600 Gaston Ave Ste 502, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was very sweet and helpful. Dr Bhatki was my moms doctor we drove 150 miles to see him every 3 months. I would highly recommend him. He has the best bedside manners and was such a blessing to my mom.
About Dr. Amol Bhatki, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatki has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy, Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.