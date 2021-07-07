Overview of Dr. Amol Rakkar, MD

Dr. Amol Rakkar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Rakkar works at Palo Verde Hematology Oncology-Eugie in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.