Dr. Amol Shah, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Amol Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maplewood, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Michael's Medical Center

Dr. Shah works at Amol Shah, M.D. in Maplewood, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essex Digestive Healthcare
    2060 Millburn Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 642-3155
  2. 2
    Essex Digestive Healthcare
    1060 Broad St Ste 2A, Newark, NJ 07102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 642-3155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • East Orange General Hospital
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ultrasound, Esophageal
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 28, 2021
    Dr. Shah explained everything in detail and truly cares about his patients.
    William — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Amol Shah, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912347030
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Michael's Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
