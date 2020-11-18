Dr. Amory Baker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amory Baker, DPM
Dr. Amory Baker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Complete Family Foot Care812 LINDBERG AVE, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 971-9107
Harlingen Podiatry Associates1911 Lubbock St Ste B, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-2442
Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 971-9107
Su Clinica105 E Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 831-8338
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
THIS IS BY FAR THE BEST DOCTOR YOU WILL EVER SEE FOR YOUR FEET. KIND AND HAS THE ANSWER TO ALL YOUR CONCERNS.
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.