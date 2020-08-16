Dr. Amory Fiore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amory Fiore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amory Fiore, MD
Dr. Amory Fiore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Fiore works at
Dr. Fiore's Office Locations
ONS Greenwich6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fiore performed a five level spinal fusion on me that went perfectly. Before the surgery he mentioned that he would also do something during the surgery to improve my posture. He did just that and I remain in awe. A humble doctor he is also one of the top ranked Neurosurgeons in the NY Metro area by several magazines (incl. New York magazine) and many many happy patients. He most often avoids surgery when he can and has recommended several alternatives to friends I have referred to him. I trust his judgement 100% . He is also up on all the latest minimally invasive surgery techniques. Dr. Fiore combines the best qualities you want in your doctor/Neurosurgeon as well as a caring human being with a lovely bedside manner.
About Dr. Amory Fiore, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1396717195
Education & Certifications
- Emory Clinic
- The Neurological Institute of New York, Columbia University Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital Of New York
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
