Dr. Amory Novoselac, MD
Dr. Amory Novoselac, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Zagreb Med Fak Zagreb Croatia and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Cpho A Div. of Ny Cancer & Blood Specialists12 E 86th St Ofc 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 861-6660Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Focused, attentive, personable, Informative and great diagnostician. I was referred to Dr. Novoselec by a renowned Immunologist. I am very happy I saw and will continue to see this exceptional physician. Don’t let the waiting room decor dissuade you. R. Cohen
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Croatian, French and German
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University Of Zagreb Med Fak Zagreb Croatia
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Novoselac has seen patients for Anemia, Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novoselac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Novoselac speaks Croatian, French and German.
