Dr. Amos Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Amos Katz, MD
Dr. Amos Katz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Center for Sleep Disorders901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 294-2505
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz is a very personable, caring & well educated man. He is the Director of the MS Center @CSMC & I have been w/ him for over 30 years due to my MS & Migraines. I am an RN who worked w/ him on the floors for 2-3 years, but then went to Endoscopy & finally The OR. He is a wonderful man & doctor & I would recommend him to anyone who needs a Neurologist.
About Dr. Amos Katz, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952411340
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- Nassau University Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
