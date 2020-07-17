Dr. Amos Stoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amos Stoll, MD
Overview of Dr. Amos Stoll, MD
Dr. Amos Stoll, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ralph K Davies Med Ctr
Dr. Stoll's Office Locations
Broward Health Physician Group1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 320-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stoll has my lifelong gratitude for saving my life 2 days after my 30th birthday, 28 years ago. I don't know why ANYONE would leave such an aweful review, but in my opinion, this man is a miracle worker. I had an aneurysm that began leaking the afternoon after my 30th birthday. When they diagnosed my bleeding the next morning, he performed emergency surgery that afternoon. I was in the hospital for about 2 weeks and once completely healed, I had no residual problems. I owe this man my life. And I am forever in awe of him. He has seen and touched a part of my body that I will NEVER be able to see or touch. THAT is awe-inspiring. And if having peoples' lives in his hands day after day, for years on end doesn't constitute having a bad day now and then, as we ALL do, then NOTHING does. Thank you Dr. Stoll. With much respect! Elizabeth Harvey
About Dr. Amos Stoll, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1457315327
Education & Certifications
- Ralph K Davies Med Ctr
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- U Oreg Med Sch
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoll. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.