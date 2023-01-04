Dr. Amr Badawy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amr Badawy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amr Badawy, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Orlando Pain & Spine Center4351 Hunters Park Ln, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 987-3043Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Freedom Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been suffering from chronic pain. After the diagnostic blocks DR BADAWY performed minimally invasive CornerLoc procedure and he fused mt Sacroiliac joint. Now I don not feel the sharp annoying pain in my buttock or legs. I am able to sit longer and walk much better. My pain dropped from 9/10 to 4/10.
About Dr. Amr Badawy, MD
- Pain Management
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic, French, Moroccan Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1538104161
Education & Certifications
- 2005
- 2004
- 2001
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- 1999
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badawy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badawy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Badawy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Badawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badawy works at
Dr. Badawy speaks Arabic, Arabic, French, Moroccan Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Badawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badawy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.