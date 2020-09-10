See All Ophthalmologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Amr Dessouki, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amr Dessouki, MD

Dr. Amr Dessouki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Dessouki works at Retinal Diagnostic Center in San Jose, CA with other offices in Santa Cruz, CA, Atherton, CA, Gilroy, CA, Campbell, CA and Watsonville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dessouki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retinal Diagnostic Center
    123 Di Salvo Ave Ste E, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 683-9962
  2. 2
    Retinal Diagnostic Center
    1663 Dominican Way Ste 110A, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 574-6184
  3. 3
    Retinal Diagnostic Center
    3301 El Camino Real Ste 101, Atherton, CA 94027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 837-0978
  4. 4
    Retinal Diagnostic Center
    7888 Wren Ave Ste C137, Gilroy, CA 95020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1586
  5. 5
    Retinal Diagnostic Center
    3395 S Bascom Ave Ste 140, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1587
  6. 6
    Retinal Diagnostic Center
    65 Nielson St Ste 115, Watsonville, CA 95076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 222-0975
  7. 7
    Retinal Diagnostic Center
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 240, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1591
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 10, 2020
    Dr. Dessouki is a thoughtful and kind professional. He spends appropriate time with me, answering questions and monitoring my eye care. I feel that he provides me with trustworthy recommendations, evaluating my present condition and avoiding unnecessary medical procedures. I value his care and would recommend his services to others.
    Cruzinaj — Sep 10, 2020
    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1013905389
    • University Of California
