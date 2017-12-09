Dr. Edrees has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amr Edrees, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amr Edrees, MD
Dr. Amr Edrees, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sedalia, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Edrees works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Edrees' Office Locations
-
1
Bothwell Family Health3700 W 10th St Ste 203, Sedalia, MO 65301 Directions (660) 827-2730
-
2
Truman Inpatient Psych Unit2301 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-1075Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edrees?
Dr Edrees is very knowledgeable humbte and kind. Ir is still a relaxing emotion to see him come in to talk to my wife and I about her issues. He is a strong pillar for tmc to build on.
About Dr. Amr Edrees, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1407815962
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Ks City School Of Med
- University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edrees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edrees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edrees works at
Dr. Edrees has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edrees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edrees speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Edrees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edrees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edrees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edrees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.