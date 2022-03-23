Dr. Amr El-Khashab, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Khashab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amr El-Khashab, DPM
Overview of Dr. Amr El-Khashab, DPM
Dr. Amr El-Khashab, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. El-Khashab's Office Locations
In Motion Foot and Ankle10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 260, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3964
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome clinical procedure. Had been to many podiatrists and primary care physicians. Went to Dr. El-Khashab and he was able to remedy my issue in two office visits.
About Dr. Amr El-Khashab, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1336566025
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. El-Khashab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Khashab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Khashab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Khashab has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Khashab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Khashab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Khashab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Khashab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Khashab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.