Dr. Amr El-Shafei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Berryville and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. El-Shafei works at MERCY CLINIC CARDIOLOGY in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.