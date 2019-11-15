Overview of Dr. Amr Fergany, MD

Dr. Amr Fergany, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Fergany works at Sebastian Cardiolgy PA in Sebastian, FL with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.