Dr. Amr Fergany, MD
Overview of Dr. Amr Fergany, MD
Dr. Amr Fergany, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Fergany works at
Dr. Fergany's Office Locations
Sebastian Cardiolgy PA8005 Bay St Ste 4, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-8246
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (800) 223-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sebastian River Medical Center13695 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-3186
Vero Family Medicine3745 11th Cir Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 217-3082
Hospital Affiliations
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amr Fergany is the best Urologist in the Northeast Ohio area. He is very competent and kind.
About Dr. Amr Fergany, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811923394
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fergany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fergany accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fergany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fergany has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fergany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fergany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fergany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fergany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fergany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.