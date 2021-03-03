See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pawtucket, RI
Super Profile

Dr. Amr Kader, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amr Kader, MD

Dr. Amr Kader, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Kader works at Care New England Medical Group in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kader's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cnemg Women's Care - Pawtucket
    21 Division St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 727-4800
  2. 2
    Venus OB-GYN
    1150 Reservoir Ave Ste 300, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 223-2828
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Amr Kader, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1033447578
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
    Internship
    • University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Marc College, Alexandria, Egypt
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amr Kader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kader has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

