Dr. Amr Kouchouk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amr Kouchouk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
1
Atlantis Eyecare5991 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 938-9945
2
Advanced Eye Specialists17750 Sherman Way Ste 100, Reseda, CA 91335 Directions (818) 886-6700
3
Atlantis Eyecare22525 Maple Ave Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 803-9633
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicare
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Dr Kouchouk is very caring, persistent and problem solving oriented. Clearly he does not settle for less than perfection. I would highly recommend him for problems related to either Cornea or dry eye.
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Cornea, LASIK, Cataract, Dry Eye Specialist
- George Washington University/School of Medicine - Ophthalmology, Eye Surgery
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kouchouk has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kouchouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
