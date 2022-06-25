See All Ophthalmologists in Long Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Amr Kouchouk, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (136)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amr Kouchouk, MD

Dr. Amr Kouchouk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Kouchouk works at Atlantis Eyecare in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Reseda, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kouchouk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantis Eyecare
    5991 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 938-9945
  2. 2
    Advanced Eye Specialists
    17750 Sherman Way Ste 100, Reseda, CA 91335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 886-6700
  3. 3
    Atlantis Eyecare
    22525 Maple Ave Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 803-9633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Spectera
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (14)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 25, 2022
    Dr Kouchouk is very caring, persistent and problem solving oriented. Clearly he does not settle for less than perfection. I would highly recommend him for problems related to either Cornea or dry eye.
    — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Amr Kouchouk, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639499718
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Cornea, LASIK, Cataract, Dry Eye Specialist
    Residency
    • George Washington University/School of Medicine - Ophthalmology, Eye Surgery
    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amr Kouchouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kouchouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kouchouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kouchouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kouchouk has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kouchouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Kouchouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kouchouk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kouchouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kouchouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

