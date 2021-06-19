Dr. Amr Mohsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amr Mohsen, MD
Dr. Amr Mohsen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA.
Loma Linda University International Heart Institute11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-4200
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Mohsen treated me for some blocked arteries. He takes his time, explains and answers all questions thoroughly. I highly recommend him!
- Cardiology
- English
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Mohsen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
