Dr. Amr Nayel, MD

Family Medicine
3.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amr Nayel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, Glen Cove Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Nayel works at Astoria Health Care Associates in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amr A Nayel MD
    2138 31st St Ste 1B, Astoria, NY 11105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 262-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center
  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nayel?

    Nov 24, 2021
    Dr. Nayel is an exception physician. His bed side manner, that is, his care for the human person, his patient, is something rare in medicine these days. He is gentle and kind, compassionate and careful. This is a doctor who cares about you and your health. He takes the time to understand your health needs and concerns. More impressive than his outstanding care and concern for each person he treats, is his knowledge of medicine. Dr. Nayel is an an engaging intellect, a doctor who is constantly learning and seeking out greater understanding of medicine. Dr. Nayel knows the best board certified doctors in the specialist's fields of medicine and when he sends you to a specialist you can be confident that he has recommended an excellent doctor. His experience, his knowledge, his manner and professionalism make him, for our family, the best doctor in NYC.
    — Nov 24, 2021
    About Dr. Amr Nayel, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104939891
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center|North Gen Hospital - Genereal Surgery|North Shore University Hospital - Family Medicine|North Shore University Hospital-Family Medicine
    Internship
    • Ain-Shams U
    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
