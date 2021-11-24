Overview

Dr. Amr Nayel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, Glen Cove Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Nayel works at Astoria Health Care Associates in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.