Dr. Amram Dahukey Sr, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amram Dahukey Sr, DPM

Dr. Amram Dahukey Sr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Dahukey Sr works at Premier Foot and Ankle Surgeons in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dahukey Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amram Dahukey, DPM
    5300 E Erickson Dr Ste 118, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 326-6766
  2. 2
    Center for Advanced Spinal Surgery
    1702 W Anklam Rd Ste 112, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 326-6766
  3. 3
    Bruce A Rosenfeld MD PC
    7590 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 326-6766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe Repair
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe Repair
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 13, 2019
    Dr. Dahukey was a nice doctor but he only spent ten minutes with me, whichwas fine. The wait to be seen was ridiculous! we were taken back an hour after the appt time & was not actually seen until 20 min later. The front desk people were okay but not the most courteous. I had to call to change my appt the first time & she told me no reschedules kinda rudely before she knew that it was my first appt. Would not go back just because of the wait & support staff
    cheryl in RIO RICO, AZ — Feb 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amram Dahukey Sr, DPM
    About Dr. Amram Dahukey Sr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1366592867
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amram Dahukey Sr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahukey Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dahukey Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dahukey Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dahukey Sr works at Premier Foot and Ankle Surgeons in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dahukey Sr’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahukey Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahukey Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahukey Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahukey Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

