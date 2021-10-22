Dr. Amrew Al-Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amrew Al-Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Amrew Al-Ahmad, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Ben Taub Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Ahmad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3785Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Ben Taub Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Ahmad?
Dr. Amrew Al Ahmad has been my husband’s physician for 2 years. He has been a Doctor who’s been very proactive in his care! We are forever grateful for the wonderful role he has played in my husbands well being! He is an extremely professional Doctor who’s knowledge definitely has contributed to the diagnosis of my husband’s medical situation! We totally appreciate Dr. Amrew AlAhmad!!
About Dr. Amrew Al-Ahmad, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1710203815
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Ministry Of Health
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Ahmad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Ahmad works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.