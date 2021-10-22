Overview

Dr. Amrew Al-Ahmad, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Ben Taub Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Ahmad works at Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.