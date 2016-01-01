See All Cardiologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Amrit Guptan, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Amrit Guptan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Guptan works at Office in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Office
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmia Screening
Chest Pain Evaluation
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Arrhythmia Screening
Chest Pain Evaluation
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine

Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades

About Dr. Amrit Guptan, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1417149576
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Maulana Azad Medical College
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amrit Guptan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guptan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Guptan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Guptan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guptan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guptan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guptan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guptan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

