Dr. Amrit Sandhu, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amrit Sandhu, MD

Dr. Amrit Sandhu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Covington, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Christian Med Coll Ludhiana and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Multicare Covington Medical Center and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Sandhu works at Valley Medical Center in Covington, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandhu's Office Locations

    Covington Clinic North - Specialty Care
    16850 SE 272nd St Ste 250, Covington, WA 98042
    Rheumatology
    2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Bursitis
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Chronic Pain
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Raynaud's Disease
Sjögren's Syndrome
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Itchy Skin
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Systemic Sclerosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigger Finger
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
Behçet's Disease
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Prostatitis
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
De Quervain's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Felty's Syndrome
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroparesis
Goodpasture's Disease
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Amrit Sandhu, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1982629671
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • Saint Joseph Hospital
    • Saint Joseph Hospital
    • Christian Med Coll Ludhiana
    • Rheumatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
    • Multicare Covington Medical Center
    • Valley Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amrit Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

