Overview of Dr. Amrit Sandhu, MD

Dr. Amrit Sandhu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Covington, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Christian Med Coll Ludhiana and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Multicare Covington Medical Center and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Sandhu works at Valley Medical Center in Covington, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.