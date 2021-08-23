See All Oncologists in Mankato, MN
Dr. Amrit Singh, MB BS

Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Amrit Singh, MB BS

Dr. Amrit Singh, MB BS is an Oncology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca and Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.

Dr. Singh works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN with other offices in Fairmont, MN and New Prague, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 417-8337
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont
    800 Medical Center Dr Ste 490, Fairmont, MN 56031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 320-4298
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague
    301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 213-4031
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Pancytopenia
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Pancytopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2021
    Dr. Singh oversaw my chemotherapy treatment between my surgeries at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He is an integral part of my care team and was very helpful in finding ways to make chemo more bearable. I see him regularly to ensure my health. Dr. Singh has a good sense of humor and takes time to understand my needs. He is very thorough which I appreciate. I would highly recommend Dr. Singh.
    DeeDra V. — Aug 23, 2021
    About Dr. Amrit Singh, MB BS

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1306173679
    Education & Certifications

    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
    • Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca
    • Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague

