Dr. Amrit Singh, MB BS is an Oncology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca and Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.
Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 417-8337Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont800 Medical Center Dr Ste 490, Fairmont, MN 56031 Directions (507) 320-4298Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071 Directions (952) 213-4031Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Singh oversaw my chemotherapy treatment between my surgeries at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He is an integral part of my care team and was very helpful in finding ways to make chemo more bearable. I see him regularly to ensure my health. Dr. Singh has a good sense of humor and takes time to understand my needs. He is very thorough which I appreciate. I would highly recommend Dr. Singh.
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca
- Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague
