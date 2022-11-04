Overview of Dr. Amrit Singh, MD

Dr. Amrit Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Singh works at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.