Dr. Amrita Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amrita Srivastava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amrita Srivastava, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Srivastava works at
Locations
-
1
James E Carlson DO PC125 Oakland Ave Ste 203, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 686-2551
-
2
Mather Endocrinology2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 16, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 978-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srivastava?
Best endocrinologist in Suffolk. She has helped me more, I love having her as my endocrinologist. She is thorough, cares about and listens to what you have to say. My health has never been better since I became her patient
About Dr. Amrita Srivastava, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1700996071
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srivastava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srivastava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivastava works at
Dr. Srivastava has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Srivastava speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.