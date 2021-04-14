Dr. Amritraj Loganathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loganathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amritraj Loganathan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Hillsdale Hospital.
Henry Ford Allegiance Neurosurgery1201 E Michigan Ave Ste 240, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-1591Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Henry Ford Allegiance Neurosurgery - Jonesville216 Olds St, Jonesville, MI 49250 Directions (517) 205-1591Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Hillsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Very friendly and professional , the neck surgery went perfect and I walked out several hours later, to my amazement. He was highly recommended by nursing staff that works with him, which I believe says a lot.
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- University Of Dayton
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Loganathan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loganathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
