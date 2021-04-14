Overview of Dr. Amritraj Loganathan, MD

Dr. Amritraj Loganathan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Hillsdale Hospital.



Dr. Loganathan works at Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center in Jackson, MI with other offices in Jonesville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.