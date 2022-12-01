Dr. Amro Elfeki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfeki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amro Elfeki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amro Elfeki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Elfeki works at
Locations
Clear Lake Brain and Spine251 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 125, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 696-0870Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous about my visit when I read small needles would used in the procedure but it wasn't that bad at all. Dr. ElFeki explained everything he was doing. Everyone in the office was very pleasant and helpful. I would recommend Dr. ElFeki.
About Dr. Amro Elfeki, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1619016631
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elfeki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elfeki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elfeki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elfeki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elfeki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.