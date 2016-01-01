Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amrut Patel, MD
Dr. Amrut Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Amrut R Patel MD1370 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 943-1616
Internal Medicine Partners Inc922 RESERVOIR AVE, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 649-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
