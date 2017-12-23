Dr. Amrutha George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amrutha George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amrutha George, MD
Dr. Amrutha George, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockford, IL.
Dr. George's Office Locations
Brookside Specialty Center1253 N ALPINE RD, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (779) 696-9201Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of Iowa Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had nocturnal muscle twitching and pain for 5 years. No other doctor could or would diagnose the problem. She immediately said that I was on too much Synthroid. (Which was what I suspected, but my previous endocrinologist blew me off.) She is gradually decreasing my dose, as she checks my levels of T4 and TSH. I am very grateful to her!!!
About Dr. Amrutha George, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1013267194
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.