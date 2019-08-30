Overview

Dr. Amrutha Pavle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Pavle works at UT Southwestern in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.