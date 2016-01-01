Overview of Dr. Amudha Perumal, MD

Dr. Amudha Perumal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.