Dr. Amudha Perumal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perumal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amudha Perumal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amudha Perumal, MD
Dr. Amudha Perumal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Perumal's Office Locations
- 1 1680 Osceola Elementary Rd Ste A, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 471-5002
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perumal?
About Dr. Amudha Perumal, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629003579
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of California
- Helen Fuld Medical Center
- Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perumal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perumal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perumal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perumal has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perumal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Perumal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perumal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perumal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perumal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.