Overview of Dr. Amy Adams, MD

Dr. Amy Adams, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highland Village, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Adams works at Preferred Pediatrics Urgent Care in Highland Village, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.