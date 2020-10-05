See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Burlingame, CA
Dr. Amy Akers, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.3 (6)
Overview of Dr. Amy Akers, MD

Dr. Amy Akers, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Burlingame, CA. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Akers works at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation in Burlingame, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akers' Office Locations

    Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation
    1501 Trousdale Dr Fl 4, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 652-8350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Optic Neuritis
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Optic Neuritis

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2020
    MY work office relocation required a changee of my neurologist from Palo Alto to the Burlingame area. Dr. Akers is. a demonstration model of excellence in all respects. Truly exceptional!
    William Glen PhD — Oct 05, 2020
    About Dr. Amy Akers, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699792655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Dr. Akers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akers works at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation in Burlingame, CA. View the full address on Dr. Akers’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Akers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

