See All Plastic Surgeons in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Amy Alderman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Amy Alderman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (131)
Map Pin Small Alpharetta, GA
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Alderman, MD

Dr. Amy Alderman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.

Dr. Alderman works at North Atlanta Plastic Surgery (NAPS) in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Alderman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Atlanta Plastic Surgery (NAPS)
    3180 North Point Pkwy Ste 530 Bldg 500, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Swan Center For Plastic Surgery
    4165 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 200E, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 667-0904
  3. 3
    North Atlanta Plastic Surgery
    5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 381-3610
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Conditions
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (129)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alderman?

    Aug 11, 2021
    I found her after trusting two other self promoting, arrogant & negligent doctors who ruined my body & blamed it on my skin color for their bad skills, and total negligence. One of the doctor made me sign a paper after fully getting paid for the surgery that he may assign others to do the surgery. I should have run letting go of the non refundable deposit. I didn’t & had to go through the consequences. I lived in a body I hated for 3 years before trusting Dr Amy to correct the mistakes of other two doctors. She not only corrected the bad job of them but made my body look the most beautiful. I am in love with my body! She has her own surgery center & the most caring girls in her team! I wish every girl/woman get Dr Amy to do surgery on whatever they need or want because my experience of before, during & after surgery has been the absolute blissful experience! The two doctors who put me through the physical, mental & emotional suffering should lose their license to practice surgery!
    Anonymous — Aug 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amy Alderman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amy Alderman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alderman to family and friends

    Dr. Alderman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alderman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amy Alderman, MD.

    About Dr. Amy Alderman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730287509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alderman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Alderman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alderman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amy Alderman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.