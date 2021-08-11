Dr. Alderman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Alderman, MD
Dr. Amy Alderman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
North Atlanta Plastic Surgery (NAPS)3180 North Point Pkwy Ste 530 Bldg 500, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions
Swan Center For Plastic Surgery4165 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 200E, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 667-0904
North Atlanta Plastic Surgery5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (470) 381-3610Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
I found her after trusting two other self promoting, arrogant & negligent doctors who ruined my body & blamed it on my skin color for their bad skills, and total negligence. One of the doctor made me sign a paper after fully getting paid for the surgery that he may assign others to do the surgery. I should have run letting go of the non refundable deposit. I didn’t & had to go through the consequences. I lived in a body I hated for 3 years before trusting Dr Amy to correct the mistakes of other two doctors. She not only corrected the bad job of them but made my body look the most beautiful. I am in love with my body! She has her own surgery center & the most caring girls in her team! I wish every girl/woman get Dr Amy to do surgery on whatever they need or want because my experience of before, during & after surgery has been the absolute blissful experience! The two doctors who put me through the physical, mental & emotional suffering should lose their license to practice surgery!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1730287509
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
