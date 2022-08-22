Dr. Aloysi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Aloysi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Aloysi, MD
Dr. Amy Aloysi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Aloysi works at
Dr. Aloysi's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Pathology Associates1425 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-8792
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aloysi?
My mother has been Dr. Aloysi’s patient for ten plus years and she always delivers the best standard of care. She is patient, kind and very efficient in person and when we use telehealth. When my mother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease it was predicted that she would be wheelchair bound by now, but she is still able to get around using a walker. I wholeheartedly believe that my Mother’s quality of life is still good due to the excellent care provided by Dr. Aloysi. She is definitely worth the trips from NJ to Mount Sinai.
About Dr. Amy Aloysi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1861417008
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aloysi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aloysi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aloysi works at
Dr. Aloysi has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aloysi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aloysi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aloysi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aloysi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aloysi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.