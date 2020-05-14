See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Peabody, MA
Dr. Amy Amick, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Amick, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.

Dr. Amick works at Essex Neurological Associates in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essex Neurological Associates PC
    6 Essex Center Dr Ste 307, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 532-8010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Concussion
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Concussion
Post-Concussion Syndrome

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Amy Amick, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1790975829
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel-Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard Med Sch
    Residency
    • Beth Israel-Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard Med Sch
    Internship
    • Beth Israel-Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Amick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amick works at Essex Neurological Associates in Peabody, MA. View the full address on Dr. Amick’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Amick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

