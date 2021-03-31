Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amy Anderson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Anderson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Dr Amy Anderson DO1780 NW Myhre Rd Ste 1250, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 692-7919Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:45am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Wonderful doctor who listens and definitely not quick to just prescribe drugs. Understands good metabolic health and nutrition, something that is sorely missing with many medical professionals.
About Dr. Amy Anderson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215063854
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.