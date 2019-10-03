Dr. Amy Apel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Apel, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Apel, MD
Dr. Amy Apel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Apel's Office Locations
Ccc-monroeville Pediatric Assoc4075 Monroeville Blvd Ste 125, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-1717
Monroeville Office2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 700, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 380-9250
- 3 1220 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 Directions (412) 673-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful, caring, and empathetic Dr.. All 4 of my kids have had Dr. Apel. My oldest is now 22 and he “moved up” to a regular pcp when he was 17. My youngest is 11 and she loves Dr. Apel. She is very knowledgeable about many topics and the changes kids go through in life. We love Dr. Apel and will miss her, for sure, when my youngest “moves up” to a regular Dr.. All of my children started going to CCP when they were born.
About Dr. Amy Apel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932102886
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Apel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.