Dr. Amy Apel, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Apel, MD

Dr. Amy Apel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Apel works at CCP South Hills Pediatric Assoc in Monroeville, PA with other offices in White Oak, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Apel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ccc-monroeville Pediatric Assoc
    4075 Monroeville Blvd Ste 125, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 373-1717
  2. 2
    Monroeville Office
    2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 700, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 380-9250
  3. 3
    1220 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 673-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 03, 2019
    She is a wonderful, caring, and empathetic Dr.. All 4 of my kids have had Dr. Apel. My oldest is now 22 and he “moved up” to a regular pcp when he was 17. My youngest is 11 and she loves Dr. Apel. She is very knowledgeable about many topics and the changes kids go through in life. We love Dr. Apel and will miss her, for sure, when my youngest “moves up” to a regular Dr.. All of my children started going to CCP when they were born.
    — Oct 03, 2019
    About Dr. Amy Apel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932102886
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Apel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Apel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Apel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Apel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Apel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

