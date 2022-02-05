See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Amy Arnold, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Arnold, MD

Dr. Amy Arnold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.

Dr. Arnold works at Dr. Amy Arnold MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arnold's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Amy Arnold MD
    2021 E Commercial Blvd Ste 205, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fat Grafting to the Face
Juvéderm Volbella
Radiesse® Injections
Fat Grafting to the Face
Juvéderm Volbella
Radiesse® Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 05, 2022
I highly recommend Dr Amy, Krystal and Christina (CMP skincare). Having been the lucky recipient of treatments over the years, I am grateful for the incredibly skilled care and exceptional professional standards that all three have provided. It’s wonderful to look and feel so good after a treatment - me, just refreshed. It’s a wonderful bonus that all three are caring and just great human beings!
LCN — Feb 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Amy Arnold, MD
About Dr. Amy Arnold, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013051630
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arnold works at Dr. Amy Arnold MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Arnold’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

