Dr. Amy Aronovitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Aronovitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Aronovitz works at
Locations
Memorial Division of Endocrinology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 205A, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6491Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Endocrinology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 404, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 768-6475Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aronovitz was worth the wait! It took me awhile to get a new patient appointment, but once I became an established patient I was easily accommodated. Wait time in the office was minimal and office flow was extremely efficient. What most impressed me about Dr. Aronovitz was the time she spent with me and how she took so much time reviewing my laboratory results and explaining treatment plan. An extra bonus was the ability to use MHS Chart for open communications between appointments directly with the Dr. Her knowledge on thyroid conditions and dedication has surpassed my expectations.
About Dr. Amy Aronovitz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1922292010
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
