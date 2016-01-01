Dr. Amy Babiuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babiuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Babiuch, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Babiuch, MD
Dr. Amy Babiuch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lorain, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Babiuch's Office Locations
Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 695-4010
- 2 31000 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Babiuch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babiuch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babiuch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babiuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babiuch has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babiuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Babiuch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babiuch.
