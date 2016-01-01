Overview of Dr. Amy Babiuch, MD

Dr. Amy Babiuch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lorain, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Babiuch works at Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging in Lorain, OH with other offices in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.