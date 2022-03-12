Overview of Dr. Amy Balettie, DPM

Dr. Amy Balettie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Balettie works at Foot Healers in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.