Dr. Amy Balettie, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Balettie, DPM

Dr. Amy Balettie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Balettie works at Foot Healers in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balettie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Webster
    7257 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 942-3026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 12, 2022
    Am very happy and feel satisfied with the way the staff and Dr Winter took care of me as a new patient. I was impressed with the professionalism in her assistant that got the information on my condition and X-Rays, I really like the way Dr Winter talked to me and explained my problem and what the options are going forth.
    Susana Fox — Mar 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Balettie, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538169701
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Balettie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balettie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balettie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balettie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balettie works at Foot Healers in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Balettie’s profile.

    Dr. Balettie has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balettie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Balettie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balettie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balettie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balettie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

