Dr. Amy Balettie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Am very happy and feel satisfied with the way the staff and Dr Winter took care of me as a new patient. I was impressed with the professionalism in her assistant that got the information on my condition and X-Rays, I really like the way Dr Winter talked to me and explained my problem and what the options are going forth.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Balettie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balettie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balettie has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balettie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Balettie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balettie.
