Dr. Amy Barto, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Barto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (781) 744-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was great. No other Dr I have seen was as well prepared to see me as Dr Barto was!
About Dr. Amy Barto, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Lahey Clinic
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barto has seen patients for Enteritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barto.
