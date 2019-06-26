Overview

Dr. Amy Barto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Barto works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.