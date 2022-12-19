Dr. Amy Basile, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Basile, DO
Overview
Dr. Amy Basile, DO is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from Western University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology2003 Lower State Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6647
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology920 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (267) 354-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Principal Life
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Basile is AMAZING. I had tried other derms before but they could never find the right combination of meds/ topicals but Dr. Basile did!! She knew just what to put me on and always gives me options! I’m very satisfied with her services and she gets you in out very quickly while still leaving room to answer any questions/ concerns you may have.
About Dr. Amy Basile, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1487897617
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Western University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basile has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Basile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.