Dr. Amy Bednar, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Bednar, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Bednar works at Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way
    12200 Renfert Way Ste G-3, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5092
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - North IH 35
    3000 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5091
  3. 3
    Fetal Testing Center
    12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 821-2540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Bednar, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • 1659574648
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University, Portland, OR
    • University of Alabama Birmingham
    • University of Alabama Birmingham
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Bednar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bednar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bednar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bednar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bednar works at Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bednar’s profile.

    Dr. Bednar has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bednar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bednar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bednar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bednar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bednar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

