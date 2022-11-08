Dr. Amy Bednar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bednar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Bednar, MD
Dr. Amy Bednar, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way12200 Renfert Way Ste G-3, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5092Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - North IH 353000 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5091
Fetal Testing Center12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 821-2540
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
She’s my fetal medicine dr and not my OB. I started seeing her after I was diagnosed with GD in 3rd trimester. She’s pretty cool and so easy to talk to. She gives encouragement on my journey with gestational diabetes which makes me feel so much better and in control.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health &amp; Science University, Portland, OR
- University of Alabama Birmingham
- University of Alabama Birmingham
- University of Texas Medical Branch
