Overview of Dr. Amy Bekanich, MD

Dr. Amy Bekanich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University|Oregon Health and Sciences University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Bekanich works at Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

